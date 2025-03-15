Left Menu

Siblings in Governance: Rekha Gupta's Bond with Parvesh Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes her brother-sister bond with Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma. The BJP ended the AAP's decade-long rule, forming a new government with Gupta at the helm. Both promise to fulfill late Sahib Singh Verma's dreams for Delhi's development together.

Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt declaration, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her unique brother-sister bond with Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma, son of the former chief minister, Sahib Singh Verma. Despite the formal titles they hold, Gupta underscored their united mission to realize Sahib Singh Verma's developmental dreams for Delhi.

Gupta's remarks came while paying tribute to Sahib Singh Verma on his 82nd birth anniversary at his memorial in Mundka. She noted that irrespective of who held the chief minister's post, she and Parvesh were committed to working in tandem as siblings driving Delhi's future.

The BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls marked the end of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP decade-long governance, with Gupta pledging to build upon Verma's legacy, with the intent to focus on long-term projects that would benefit Delhi for the next 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

