Political Turmoil Over Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors

The Karnataka government's recent amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, providing a 4% reservation for Muslim contractors, has sparked controversy and criticism from various political figures. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal condemned the move, accusing opposing parties of engaging in 'appeasement politics.' BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty echoed Meghwal's sentiments, deeming the reservation unconstitutional and predicting further demands for such entitlements.

The decision was solidified during a Friday meeting at the Vidhan Sabha, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Official sources indicate that the amendment will be introduced in the current assembly session and is scheduled for presentation, potentially on Monday. This move follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's prior March announcement about the 4% reservation for Muslims in public works contracts, categorized under Category-II B.

While opposition leaders question the rationale of this reservation on constitutional grounds, the government claims it aims to assist Muslims in state procurement processes. Additionally, the government announced progress regarding e-Khata distribution in approved rural areas, enhancing transparency in rural revenue projects, thereby supporting rural development. The ensuing debate highlights the tension between political appeasement and equitable representation in Karnataka's public procurement sector.

