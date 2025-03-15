Tej Pratap Yadav's Holi Revelry Sparks Controversy
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav caused controversy by ordering a policeman to perform a 'thumka' or face suspension during Holi celebrations at his residence. The incident sparked criticism from the BJP, who alleged it reflects RJD's jungle raj mentality and misuse of power.
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav sparked a fresh controversy on Saturday by ordering a police officer to perform a 'thumka' or face suspension. This incident occurred during Holi celebrations at Yadav's residence, reminiscent of the boisterous 'kapda faad Holi' events his father organized.
The spectacle took place with Yadav seated regally on a makeshift stage, mic in hand, as he playfully threatened the officer before a song started. Though the officer didn't fully comply, he participated with a modest hop, but the impropriety drew criticism from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.
Poonawala accused Yadav of abuse of power, likening him to his father, the former CM, by saying, "First the father made the law dance, now the son attempts it despite being out of power." He warned that RJD in power could lead to a breach of law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
