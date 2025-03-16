Left Menu

Mark Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties and Arctic Sovereignty

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Paris, London, and Iqaluit to strengthen trade, commercial, and defense ties with France and the UK, and to bolster Arctic sovereignty. This diplomatic tour aims to solidify Canada's relationships with key allies and reaffirm its Arctic security.

Updated: 16-03-2025 02:21 IST
In a strategic diplomatic move, Canada's newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is set to embark on a tour covering Paris, London, and Iqaluit next week. The agenda focuses on strengthening Canada's bonds with its principal allies and enhancing Arctic security.

A visit to France and the United Kingdom will be integral to fortifying trade, commercial, and defense relations, according to a statement from Carney's office on Saturday. These relationships are vital to maintaining Canada's position on the global stage.

The stop in Iqaluit, Nunavut, is particularly significant as it aims to underscore Canada's commitment to Arctic sovereignty, crucial given the region's growing geopolitical importance. Carney's initiative reflects a commitment to securing the nation's interests both diplomatically and territorially.

