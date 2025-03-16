Congress' 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra: A Political Move Against Bihar's Unemployment Crisis

The Bihar Congress embarked on a pivotal statewide campaign named 'pada-yatra' under the banner 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' to spotlight the acute unemployment plaguing the state. This socio-political march aims to curb alarming rates of youth migration driven by limited job prospects.

Marking the commencement of this initiative, leaders gathered at the historic Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran, a site linked to Mahatma Gandhi's early 'satyagraha'. State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh waved the national flag, reinforcing the rally's significance and the party's resolve for economic reform.

The 'pada-yatra' is perceived as Congress' strategic assertion in Bihar's political landscape, especially ahead of upcoming assembly elections. As party representatives traverse the state, the walk is positioned to bolster their electoral alliance with parties like RJD and the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)