Congress' 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra: A Political Move Against Bihar's Unemployment Crisis
The Congress in Bihar initiated a 'pada-yatra' called 'palayan roko naukri do' to address unemployment issues causing youth migration. The march started at Bhitiharwa Ashram, emphasizing Congress’ effort to gain ground ahead of elections, with key leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar participating.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Congress embarked on a pivotal statewide campaign named 'pada-yatra' under the banner 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' to spotlight the acute unemployment plaguing the state. This socio-political march aims to curb alarming rates of youth migration driven by limited job prospects.
Marking the commencement of this initiative, leaders gathered at the historic Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran, a site linked to Mahatma Gandhi's early 'satyagraha'. State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh waved the national flag, reinforcing the rally's significance and the party's resolve for economic reform.
The 'pada-yatra' is perceived as Congress' strategic assertion in Bihar's political landscape, especially ahead of upcoming assembly elections. As party representatives traverse the state, the walk is positioned to bolster their electoral alliance with parties like RJD and the Left.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Restoration of Aid to Rohingya Refugees in Indonesia by UN Migration Agency
Government Presses Reliance for $2.81 Billion in Gas Migration Dispute
Germany's Conservative Shift: Nuclear Talks and Migration Policies
NORKA Roots to Launch Student Migration Portal for Aspiring Overseas Scholars
Election Winner Merz Eyes Coalition Amid Tough Migration Talks