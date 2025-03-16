Hopeful Signals: Witkoff's Diplomacy Sparks Optimism in Ukraine War Talks

Donald Trump envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism on Sunday about potentially ending the three-year war in Ukraine, following what he described as positive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Witkoff, in a CNN interview, mentioned that a phone call between Trump and Putin is expected to happen this week. He underscored continued engagement with Ukrainian authorities as well, seeing it as a bridge toward conflict resolution.

'I am hopeful for real progress,' said Witkoff, recognizing the complexity of the situation yet remaining positive about the anticipated diplomatic dialogue between Russia and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)