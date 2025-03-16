Trump's Command: Airstrikes to Halt Houthi Threats

In a decisive military move, President Donald Trump has ordered a comprehensive series of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen. The operation, designed to thwart Iran-backed rebel threats to global maritime routes, underscores Trump's pledge to ensure navigational freedom and rein in Houthi aggression.

Initial reports indicate significant casualties, with at least 31 people killed, including civilians. The airstrikes, executed by U.S. forces, aim to dismantle the Houthi leadership and neutralize their military capabilities. This strategic strike follows earlier diplomatic attempts by Trump to engage Iran in dialogue regarding its nuclear program.

The situation remains volatile, as Houthi representatives dismiss the severity of U.S. actions, promising retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, understanding the broader implications for regional stability and global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)