Political Rhetoric and Regional Tensions: Stalin's Critique of Modi's South India Policies
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accuses Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin of politically motivated criticism against the Modi government, alleging diversion tactics amidst alleged corruption and electoral promises issues. The BJP defends the New Education Policy, denies Hindi imposition, and asserts BJP's strength in southern states.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of leveraging politically motivated criticism against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy claimed Stalin's allegations serve as a strategic diversion from corruption accusations and unmet electoral promises.
In light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Reddy suggested the DMK is engaging in old political drama by targeting Modi, Hindi, and the issue of delimitation to distract the public. He emphasized that recent allegations against DMK leaders in the liquor supply sector are also part of this diversionary tactic.
The BJP leader defended the Modi government's education policies, highlighting the promotion of regional languages and denying any pressure to impose Hindi. Addressing concerns over future delimitation affecting southern constituencies, Reddy claimed the process requires a census and is under discussion with stakeholders.
