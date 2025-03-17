South Korea's Constitutional Court Faces Pressure Amid Yoon Impeachment Deliberations

In South Korea, the Democratic Party has called on the country's Constitutional Court for a prompt decision regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The party criticized delays, claiming they exacerbate social tensions and division. Deliberations have been ongoing for three weeks without resolution.

The controversy centers on Yoon's December martial law declaration, intended to combat 'anti-state' elements. Critics view it as a severe threat to the rule of law, leading to Yoon's impeachment by the Democratic Party-led parliament. Yoon faces additional criminal charges of insurrection, carrying potential life imprisonment.

The situation evokes memories of the 2017 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, and has created a significant divide among South Koreans. With government officials facing trials and policy making at a standstill, the country awaits the court's decisive judgment for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)