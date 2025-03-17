Hungary Moves to Ban Pride March Amid Controversial Legislation

In a move generating significant controversy, Hungary's ruling party has submitted a new bill to parliament aimed at banning the annual Pride march organized by LGBTQ+ communities. The proposed legislation, which would impose fines on event organizers and attendees, comes as part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasing rhetoric against media and LGBTQ+ groups ahead of next year's elections.

Orban, facing strong opposition from a new political party, has escalated his attacks, using the guise of child protection laws to propose the ban. The bill claims that Pride could potentially harm children, despite criticism from rights groups and the European Union who argue for the protection of free assembly.

The latest legislative attempt is expected to heighten tensions between Hungary and the EU, particularly after the European Commission referred Hungary to the EU's Court of Justice over similar issues in 2022. Despite Orban's government's defense of its policies as a safeguard for children, LGBTQ+ communities continue to express deep concern over increasing discrimination and rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)