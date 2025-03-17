Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Mourns Loss of Former Minister Debendra Pradhan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a social media post, Stalin conveyed his sorrow and offered support to Dharmendra Pradhan during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Mourns Loss of Former Minister Debendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, who is the father of current Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Using social media as a platform, Stalin extended his condolences to Dharmendra Pradhan, describing the news as saddening and expressing his heartfelt sympathies.

Stalin offered words of comfort to the bereaved family, wishing them strength to cope with their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025