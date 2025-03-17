Tamil Nadu CM Mourns Loss of Former Minister Debendra Pradhan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, who is the father of current Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Using social media as a platform, Stalin extended his condolences to Dharmendra Pradhan, describing the news as saddening and expressing his heartfelt sympathies.

Stalin offered words of comfort to the bereaved family, wishing them strength to cope with their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)