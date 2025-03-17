Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Chakravarthy Sulibele's Provocative Speech Allegations

A case has been filed against writer Chakravarthy Sulibele for allegedly making provocative remarks that could incite communal tensions. The remarks were made during a VHP event. Police are investigating, as the incident has sparked a political debate over free speech versus communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:40 IST
Controversy Ignites Over Chakravarthy Sulibele's Provocative Speech Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Chakravarthy Sulibele, a prominent writer and activist, is facing legal scrutiny over allegations of making provocative remarks during an event at Koragajja Kshethra in Kuthar. The police confirmed that a case was registered against him on these charges.

The accusation stems from a complaint by Congress representatives at the Ullal police station, claiming that Sulibele's statements, delivered during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad foot march, were intended to incite communal tensions. His comments on inter-community relationships were particularly highlighted as provocative.

As the controversy unfolds, it has ignited a heated political debate. While some defend Sulibele's right to free speech, others emphasize the potential for such statements to disturb communal harmony. An investigation is currently underway to assess the legal implications of the remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025