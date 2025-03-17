Controversy Ignites Over Chakravarthy Sulibele's Provocative Speech Allegations
A case has been filed against writer Chakravarthy Sulibele for allegedly making provocative remarks that could incite communal tensions. The remarks were made during a VHP event. Police are investigating, as the incident has sparked a political debate over free speech versus communal harmony.
Chakravarthy Sulibele, a prominent writer and activist, is facing legal scrutiny over allegations of making provocative remarks during an event at Koragajja Kshethra in Kuthar. The police confirmed that a case was registered against him on these charges.
The accusation stems from a complaint by Congress representatives at the Ullal police station, claiming that Sulibele's statements, delivered during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad foot march, were intended to incite communal tensions. His comments on inter-community relationships were particularly highlighted as provocative.
As the controversy unfolds, it has ignited a heated political debate. While some defend Sulibele's right to free speech, others emphasize the potential for such statements to disturb communal harmony. An investigation is currently underway to assess the legal implications of the remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
