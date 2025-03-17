Left Menu

Trump's High-Stakes Call on Zaporizhzhia Plant

President Donald Trump plans to discuss a nuclear power plant near Ukraine's border with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plant, potentially referring to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia facility, has been a point of contention, with both countries blaming each other for posing risks of an accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:29 IST
Trump's High-Stakes Call on Zaporizhzhia Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to discuss an operation at a power plant located on the border of Ukraine and Russia with President Vladimir Putin, confirmed the White House on Monday.

While the details of the dialogue remain undisclosed, many speculate the conversation may revolve around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine. This power plant, which is Europe's largest, has been a focal point of controversy between Moscow and Kyiv.

Following multiple incidents, Russia and Ukraine continue to direct allegations at each other, accusing the opposing party of actions that could potentially lead to an accidental disaster at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025