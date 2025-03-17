Trump's High-Stakes Call on Zaporizhzhia Plant
President Donald Trump plans to discuss a nuclear power plant near Ukraine's border with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plant, potentially referring to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia facility, has been a point of contention, with both countries blaming each other for posing risks of an accident.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to discuss an operation at a power plant located on the border of Ukraine and Russia with President Vladimir Putin, confirmed the White House on Monday.
While the details of the dialogue remain undisclosed, many speculate the conversation may revolve around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine. This power plant, which is Europe's largest, has been a focal point of controversy between Moscow and Kyiv.
Following multiple incidents, Russia and Ukraine continue to direct allegations at each other, accusing the opposing party of actions that could potentially lead to an accidental disaster at the site.
