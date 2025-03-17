Trump's High-Stakes Call on Zaporizhzhia Plant

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to discuss an operation at a power plant located on the border of Ukraine and Russia with President Vladimir Putin, confirmed the White House on Monday.

While the details of the dialogue remain undisclosed, many speculate the conversation may revolve around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine. This power plant, which is Europe's largest, has been a focal point of controversy between Moscow and Kyiv.

Following multiple incidents, Russia and Ukraine continue to direct allegations at each other, accusing the opposing party of actions that could potentially lead to an accidental disaster at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)