Ceasefire Quandary: The US Proposal to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The proposed US 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine's war with Russia hinges on both nations accepting terms, including discussions on land and power plants. While Ukraine pressures for a firm deal, Russia sets demands such as non-NATO involvement. Both countries remain steadfast on key territorial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:52 IST
  • Ukraine

The fragile peace efforts in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia center around a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The potential pause aims to build confidence between the nations with hopes of establishing a lasting peace plan. A crucial meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address both land and power plant divisions in efforts to resolve the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted concerns that Russia might delay agreements by imposing excessive conditions. The US, meanwhile, posits sanctions as a leverage tool, pushing for a resolution without bending to Russia's extensive demands, including troop withdrawals from annexed territories and sanction relief.

With Russia and Ukraine maintaining firm stances on non-negotiable territorial claims, the negotiations face significant challenges. Obama administration proposals suggest that a middle ground may involve military concessions and security guarantees to prevent further aggression. Still, Ukraine holds firm on its rights to pursue NATO and EU membership, despite ongoing conflicts and red lines drawn by both sides.

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

