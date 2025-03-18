Canadian PM Mark Carney Seeks European Allies Amid Tensions with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his first overseas trip as the nation's leader, meeting with British and French counterparts in an effort to garner support amid rising tensions with the United States. The discussions with key European allies were directly tied to President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on Canadian sovereignty and the imposition of tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The choice of London and Paris for Carney's inaugural foreign visit underscores the historical ties between these countries and Canada. However, despite the overtures for strengthened alliances, neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly condemned Trump's actions, although Starmer did highlight the enduring friendship between the UK and Canada.

During his meetings in London, Carney received support from King Charles III. The Canadian Prime Minister also addressed concerns over Trump's trade wars affecting the country's decision on purchasing US-made fighter jets. Meanwhile, France continues to encourage its allies to reduce dependency on American military equipment. Amid these diplomatic endeavors, Carney plans to host the G7 summit this summer, reinforcing Canada's role on the international stage.

