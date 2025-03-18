Left Menu

Confusion and Desperation as Venezuelan Migrants Deported Amid Legal Chaos

Venezuelan migrants and their families face turmoil as U.S. authorities swiftly deport 137 individuals to El Salvador, citing gang affiliations, despite legal hurdles. Family members and advocates struggle to obtain information, while some claim the tattoos linking their loved ones to gangs are misunderstood.

Updated: 18-03-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:54 IST
Confusion and Desperation as Venezuelan Migrants Deported Amid Legal Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of legal and emotional turbulence, the sudden deportation of 137 Venezuelan migrants by U.S. authorities to El Salvador has left families in confusion and despair. Advocates and lawyers are scrambling for answers amid the chaos that erupted over the weekend.

The deportations were executed under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, cited by former President Donald Trump. Members of the Tren de Aragua gang, a notorious Venezuelan gang, were allegedly among those deported, though families argue the claims are mistaken, often pointing to misinterpreted tattoos.

The operation, carried out despite a judicial order to halt the action, has sparked a bitter legal battle. Families and legal representatives remain in limbo, longing for clarity and fearing for the safety of their loved ones amid allegations of gang ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

