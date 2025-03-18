Left Menu

Britain and EU Join Forces to Pressure Russia

Britain and the EU are strengthening their stance against Russia, focusing on Ukraine, defense initiatives, and cyber threats. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, meets with UK officials in London to discuss joint efforts and military readiness, while David Lammy emphasizes collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 05:31 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Britain and the European Union are intensifying their efforts to challenge Russia's aggressive policies. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, is set to meet British foreign minister David Lammy and defence minister John Healey in London on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in Ukraine and strategies to increase economic pressure on Russia, according to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The meetings will also explore enhancing measures against hybrid threats, including cyberattacks and election interference, alongside addressing Russian disinformation campaigns. Kallas and Lammy are poised to assess European defense spending strategies and NATO military readiness.

Foreign minister Lammy stressed the importance of a robust partnership with the EU, aiming to end the Ukraine war and ensure citizen security. Meanwhile, conditions set by Russia for a ceasefire indicate its reluctance for peace, Kallas stated in Brussels. U.S. President Donald Trump also announced talks with Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

