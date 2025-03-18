Protests Erupt Over Modi's Mahakumbh Remarks
The Lok Sabha faced brief disruption as opposition members protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements regarding the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Despite Speaker Om Birla's calls for order, members refused to sit, leading to an adjournment until 1 pm.
The Lok Sabha session came to a halt on Tuesday following protests ignited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the Mahakumbh's success in Prayagraj.
Opposition members stood in defiance of the remarks, leading to the session's interruption. Despite appeals for quiet from Speaker Om Birla, the protestors maintained their stance.
As tensions rose, Birla decided to adjourn the House proceedings until 1 pm, in hopes of restoring order.
