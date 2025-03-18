Left Menu

Calls for Peace Amid Tensions Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appeal for peace after tensions in Nagpur. Authorities imposed a curfew following demands to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The police are probing potential conspiracy as clashes over historical controversies escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:51 IST
Calls for Peace Amid Tensions Over Aurangzeb's Grave in Maharashtra
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, tensions escalated as Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad urged citizens to uphold peace amidst controversies surrounding the historical figure Aurangzeb. Gaikwad emphasized the importance of unity, recalling the inclusive leadership of Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She criticized recent political rhetoric, suggesting it has skewed towards religious polarisation.

Earlier, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed a police investigation into possible pre-planned conspiracies after a violent incident in Nagpur. He relayed that four DCP-level officers were injured, as police faced petrol bomb attacks, and affirmed that serious measures would address the disturbance. Shinde appealed for communal harmony and public tranquility.

The Nagpur police, under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, enacted a curfew, curtailing movement within specific city areas following protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, which demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The curfew aims to curtail further unrest, as tensions show no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025