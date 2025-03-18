Israel Resumes Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Breakdown

In a dramatic escalation, Israel launched a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 326 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital officials.

The unanticipated military action disrupted a ceasefire that had been in place since January, raising fears of potentially reigniting the 17-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu followed Hamas's refusal to alter the existing ceasefire agreement, according to Israeli claims. The Israeli military has advised residents in eastern Gaza to evacuate, hinting at possible ground operations, while the White House confirmed it had been briefed and supported the measures taken by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)