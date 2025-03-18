AAP Legislator Evicted for T-Shirt Protest in Gujarat Assembly

A legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Hemant Khava, faced eviction from the Gujarat legislative assembly on Tuesday due to his attire bearing a protest slogan. The slogan on his t-shirt read 'cancel faulty land mapping work', a message against the ongoing land survey process in the state.

During Question Hour, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary addressed Khava, asserting that protests were not permitted inside the House, emphasizing the process of the assembly that restricts such expressions. Despite being asked to remove the t-shirt or leave the assembly, Khava stood his ground, arguing that his intent was to draw attention to the farmers' plight due to faulty land surveys.

Khava, representing the Jamjodhpur seat, alleged that the land mapping exercise was fraught with errors and served the interests of BJP affiliates. With a significant number of applications about discrepancies pending resolution, he promises state-wide protests to address farmers' concerns.

