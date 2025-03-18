Bommai Accuses Congress of Constitutional Violations Over Minority Reservations
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Congress of violating constitutional principles by granting reservations to minorities, sparking social unrest. He criticizes the decision as unconstitutional and alleges Congress is more interested in vote bank politics than social harmony, recalling historical Congress opposition to B.R. Ambedkar.
Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and current Lok Sabha MP, accused the Congress party of violating constitutional principles by providing reservations to minorities. Bommai claimed this move seeks to create social unrest and solidify Congress's vote bank.
Present in New Delhi, Bommai articulated his concerns over Karnataka's government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He stated that the 4% minority reservation is unconstitutional and recalled that the issue is currently under Supreme Court review.
He criticized Congress's stance as opposing Ambedkar's vision, alleging the party historically worked against Ambedkar's interests. Bommai accused Siddaramaiah of using the RSS, an organization he defends, as a scapegoat to bolster his leadership.
