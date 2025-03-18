Germany's Defense Overhaul: A New Era for European Security
Germany is preparing to increase borrowing to fund defence initiatives, marking a significant shift in European security strategies. Friedrich Merz, likely to be the next Chancellor, emphasized a need for rebuilding Germany's military capabilities and forming a new European defence community, including non-EU countries.
- Germany
Germany's upcoming escalation in borrowing to enhance defence spending and stimulate economic growth marks a pivotal shift for European security, declared Friedrich Merz, the probable incoming Chancellor, during an address at the Bundestag on Tuesday.
Merz highlighted a false sense of security that has persisted for over a decade, noting that the post-war peace dividend had been exhausted and that a comprehensive reconstruction of Germany's defence mechanisms is essential.
He asserted that the actions being decided upon regarding defence readiness represent a crucial initial step towards establishing a new European defence community, one that includes nations outside the European Union.
