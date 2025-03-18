BJP's Leadership Shuffle in West Bengal

The political landscape in West Bengal is gearing up for a change as Dilip Ghosh, the former BJP state president, convened with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other party legislators. The meeting, held at the state assembly, comes as the BJP prepares for an internal election to appoint a new state president.

This crucial meeting took place in the backdrop of an impending leadership election in the BJP's West Bengal unit. Ghosh and Adhikari consulted with party MLAs, signifying strategic planning ahead of the anticipated poll. The election process is expected to start once it receives the green light from the central leadership, as reported by the current president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday.

Ghosh, who previously served as an MP but lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Asansol constituency, is actively engaging with party members to navigate the forthcoming leadership transition smoothly. The political maneuvering underscores the importance of leadership roles within the state party unit.

