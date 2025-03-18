Trump and Putin's High-Stakes Call: Can Ceasefire End Ukraine Conflict?

President Donald Trump is poised to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, aiming for a ceasefire proposal to potentially end the war in Ukraine. The White House remains optimistic about reaching peace, though skepticism persists from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

This meeting marks a new chapter in U.S.-Russia relations, with Trump prioritizing swift conflict resolution. However, some American allies have expressed concerns over potential concessions to Russia amidst ongoing hostilities.

With Secretary of State Marco Rubio's efforts in place, Washington and Moscow are negotiating asset divisions between Ukraine and Russia. Despite mounting criticism, Trump is determined to forge a path to peace, while questions remain about lasting impacts on global geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)