Shiv Sena's Bold Call Against Aurangzeb's Legacy

In a bold demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Shiv Sena activists, led by district president Bittu Sikheda, announced a reward for demolishing the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Sikheda addressed the crowd, urging for the removal of historical sites linked to Aurangzeb, whom he accused of committing atrocities against Hindus.

The protest movement extended to Nagpur, where violence erupted, as several homes and vehicles were vandalized. Protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad are gaining momentum statewide, accompanied by a memorandum sent to the Prime Minister.

