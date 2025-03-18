Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Bold Call Against Aurangzeb's Legacy

Shiv Sena activists protested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, offering a reward for demolishing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. District president Bittu Sikheda advocated for removing sites tied to Aurangzeb, attributing Hindu atrocities to him. A memorandum was sent to the Prime Minister, and related protests sparked violence in Nagpur.

Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:54 IST
Shiv Sena's Bold Call Against Aurangzeb's Legacy
Aurangzeb
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Shiv Sena activists, led by district president Bittu Sikheda, announced a reward for demolishing the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Sikheda addressed the crowd, urging for the removal of historical sites linked to Aurangzeb, whom he accused of committing atrocities against Hindus.

The protest movement extended to Nagpur, where violence erupted, as several homes and vehicles were vandalized. Protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad are gaining momentum statewide, accompanied by a memorandum sent to the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

