Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in significant discussions focused on a ceasefire proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Amidst shifting US-Russia relations, Trump seeks a resolution while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains wary of Putin's intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:17 IST
High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks Amidst Tensions
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a high-stakes phone conversation concerning the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, as the US pushes for a ceasefire agreement.

While the White House and Kremlin withheld specific details, Trump aims to reconcile relations while addressing contentious issues such as seized land and power plants.

The evolving US-Russia dynamics involve complex negotiations, with Trump prioritizing a swift resolution despite the skepticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and demands for territorial concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025