High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Ceasefire Talks Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a high-stakes phone conversation concerning the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, as the US pushes for a ceasefire agreement.

While the White House and Kremlin withheld specific details, Trump aims to reconcile relations while addressing contentious issues such as seized land and power plants.

The evolving US-Russia dynamics involve complex negotiations, with Trump prioritizing a swift resolution despite the skepticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and demands for territorial concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)