Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will unveil a landmark multibillion-dollar radar purchase from Australia during a visit to Canada's far north. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Canada's sovereignty in the increasingly contested Arctic region, according to the prime minister's office.

The purchase, valued at Canadian dollar 6 billion (USD 4.2 billion), will fund an "Over-the-Horizon Radar" system providing crucial early warning capabilities. Carney plans to make this announcement at a military base in Nunavut's capital, following diplomatic stops in Paris and London.

While the Australian radar system has received positive feedback from North American Aerospace Defence Command, political reactions in Washington remain uncertain. Carney's announcement also includes an investment of Canadian dollar 420 million (USD 294 million) to enhance Arctic military operations and training.

