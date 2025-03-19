Left Menu

Putin and Trump Agree on Limited Ceasefire Amid Tense Peace Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Discussions for a broader peace plan are set to commence immediately, although concerns remain about Ukraine using the truce to rearm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:15 IST
Putin and Trump Agree on Limited Ceasefire Amid Tense Peace Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at fostering peace talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed on a 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine. The White House announced that discussions to advance a broader peace plan will begin immediately.

The ceasefire agreement followed a lengthy phone call between the two leaders, during which Putin agreed to halt strikes against energy facilities. However, he stopped short of accepting a comprehensive ceasefire proposition initiated by the United States, which Ukraine is reportedly ready to implement.

The Russian leader voiced concerns that the truce might allow Ukraine to mobilize and rearm. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's stance on halting military strikes on Russian energy targets remains unclear, as Kyiv continues its campaign to exert pressure on Russia's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025