Putin and Trump Agree on Limited Ceasefire Amid Tense Peace Negotiations

In a move aimed at fostering peace talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed on a 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine. The White House announced that discussions to advance a broader peace plan will begin immediately.

The ceasefire agreement followed a lengthy phone call between the two leaders, during which Putin agreed to halt strikes against energy facilities. However, he stopped short of accepting a comprehensive ceasefire proposition initiated by the United States, which Ukraine is reportedly ready to implement.

The Russian leader voiced concerns that the truce might allow Ukraine to mobilize and rearm. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's stance on halting military strikes on Russian energy targets remains unclear, as Kyiv continues its campaign to exert pressure on Russia's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)