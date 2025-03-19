Left Menu

Landmark Ceasefire Initiative: Trump and Putin's Path to Peace

President Trump reported a successful call with President Putin, yielding an immediate ceasefire on energy and infrastructure in Ukraine. The discussion included elements of a peace deal and emphasized both leaders' desire to end the ongoing conflict, highlighting the significant loss of life involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:34 IST
Landmark Ceasefire Initiative: Trump and Putin's Path to Peace
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'very good and productive.' The leaders addressed various aspects of a Ukrainian peace agreement.

Trump revealed they concurred on an immediate ceasefire concerning energy and infrastructure. Their ultimate goal is a full cessation of hostilities and an end to the devastating conflict.

The dialogue covered crucial elements for peace, acknowledging the heavy toll on soldiers' lives. Both Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy reportedly expressed a strong wish for the war's swift conclusion.

