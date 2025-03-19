Historic Move: Telangana Government Introduces 42% Reservation for OBCs
The Telangana Cabinet, under CM Revanth Reddy's leadership, is set to introduce a new budget, with a major announcement of 42% reservation for OBCs in education, jobs, and politics, superseding the previous proposal of 37%. This move reflects a significant stride towards social equity in Telangana.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Cabinet convened under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, marking a pivotal day as the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka prepared to introduce the state budget for 2025-26.
Warm receptions greeted key figures, including state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar who welcomed Mallu, the presenter of the budget. After invoking blessings at his residence, Mallu proceeded to the assembly, where he received accolades from State Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
Highlighting a historic stride, CM Reddy declared an increase in OBC reservations from 37% to 42%, ensuring educational, employment, and political opportunities for this group. Reddy emphasized Telangana's role in leading a social revolution, inviting consensus from various political parties for central government support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Cabinet
- Revanth Reddy
- OBC
- reservation
- budget
- Bhatti Vikramarka
- 2025-26
- education
- employment
ALSO READ
Bihar Budget 2025-26: A Controversial Path to Development
Industry should not be a mere spectator, should seek opportunity in global supply chain: Modi at post-Budget webinar on MSME.
Spit and Budget: A Day in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Clash Over Bihar Budget: Unanticipated Criticism and Undeniable Praise
The biggest highlight of this Budget was its delivery beyond people's expectations: PM Narendra Modi at post Budget webinar on MSME.