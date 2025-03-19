Left Menu

Historic Move: Telangana Government Introduces 42% Reservation for OBCs

The Telangana Cabinet, under CM Revanth Reddy's leadership, is set to introduce a new budget, with a major announcement of 42% reservation for OBCs in education, jobs, and politics, superseding the previous proposal of 37%. This move reflects a significant stride towards social equity in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:04 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Pic/@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cabinet convened under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership, marking a pivotal day as the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka prepared to introduce the state budget for 2025-26.

Warm receptions greeted key figures, including state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar who welcomed Mallu, the presenter of the budget. After invoking blessings at his residence, Mallu proceeded to the assembly, where he received accolades from State Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Highlighting a historic stride, CM Reddy declared an increase in OBC reservations from 37% to 42%, ensuring educational, employment, and political opportunities for this group. Reddy emphasized Telangana's role in leading a social revolution, inviting consensus from various political parties for central government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

