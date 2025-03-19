Political Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Detention Sparks 'Coup' Claims

In a dramatic turn of events, Turkish authorities have detained Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading political opponent of President Tayyip Erdogan, on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group. This move, described by the main opposition party as 'a coup against our next president,' has intensified concerns about legal crackdowns targeting opposition figures.

As Turkey's lira plunged to a record low, reflecting apprehension over legal institutions' independence, the government rejected these accusations, asserting that the judiciary operates independently. Simultaneously, Ankara is attempting to conclude a long-standing conflict with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), amid PKK leader's call for disarmament.

Despite facing legal challenges, Imamoglu has vowed to continue his political fight, with the opposition CHP poised to name him as their presidential candidate shortly. Following Erdogan's significant electoral defeat last year in municipal elections, this unfolding saga further stresses the volatile political landscape in Turkey as regional peace talks proceed.

