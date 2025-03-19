Urgent Call for Aid: Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis Escalating

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to deepen as malnutrition rates soar, outpacing the current treatment capacity, according to the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). In a recent statement, MSF called for increased financial support, highlighting the declining humanitarian funding affecting essential programs in Yemen.

Himedan Mohammed, the head of operations for MSF Middle East, stressed the critical need for immediate action, urging for boosted nutrition programs and accessible healthcare services to avert a more severe surge of malnutrition in the foreseeable future. Despite MSF increasing its treatment capacity, the organization struggles to meet the ever-growing needs.

Yemen's situation is compounded by ongoing conflicts between Houthi forces, which control major urban areas including the capital, Sanaa, and the Saudi-backed government, further exacerbating the humanitarian and nutritional challenges faced by the country.

