Urgent Call for Aid: Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis Escalating
In Yemen, malnutrition rates are outstripping treatment capabilities, warns MSF, calling for increased financial backing due to declining humanitarian support. The organization emphasizes the urgent need to enhance nutrition programs and access to healthcare to prevent worsening malnutrition amidst ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed government.
The humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to deepen as malnutrition rates soar, outpacing the current treatment capacity, according to the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). In a recent statement, MSF called for increased financial support, highlighting the declining humanitarian funding affecting essential programs in Yemen.
Himedan Mohammed, the head of operations for MSF Middle East, stressed the critical need for immediate action, urging for boosted nutrition programs and accessible healthcare services to avert a more severe surge of malnutrition in the foreseeable future. Despite MSF increasing its treatment capacity, the organization struggles to meet the ever-growing needs.
Yemen's situation is compounded by ongoing conflicts between Houthi forces, which control major urban areas including the capital, Sanaa, and the Saudi-backed government, further exacerbating the humanitarian and nutritional challenges faced by the country.
