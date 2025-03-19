Left Menu

Urgent Call for Aid: Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis Escalating

In Yemen, malnutrition rates are outstripping treatment capabilities, warns MSF, calling for increased financial backing due to declining humanitarian support. The organization emphasizes the urgent need to enhance nutrition programs and access to healthcare to prevent worsening malnutrition amidst ongoing conflict between Houthi forces and the Saudi-backed government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:37 IST
Urgent Call for Aid: Yemen's Malnutrition Crisis Escalating
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen continues to deepen as malnutrition rates soar, outpacing the current treatment capacity, according to the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). In a recent statement, MSF called for increased financial support, highlighting the declining humanitarian funding affecting essential programs in Yemen.

Himedan Mohammed, the head of operations for MSF Middle East, stressed the critical need for immediate action, urging for boosted nutrition programs and accessible healthcare services to avert a more severe surge of malnutrition in the foreseeable future. Despite MSF increasing its treatment capacity, the organization struggles to meet the ever-growing needs.

Yemen's situation is compounded by ongoing conflicts between Houthi forces, which control major urban areas including the capital, Sanaa, and the Saudi-backed government, further exacerbating the humanitarian and nutritional challenges faced by the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025