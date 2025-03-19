Judges Block Trump's Policies Amid Legal Battles

A succession of legal decisions has impeded President Donald Trump's contentious policies on multiple fronts as federal judges issued temporary restraining orders. These include halts on the transgender military service ban and the termination of environmental grant funds.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, ruling against the transgender ban, and Judge Tanya Chutkan, addressing grant cancellations, have expressed concerns over potential constitutional breaches.

Meanwhile, Judge James Boasberg's involvement in immigration disputes underscores the robust legal checks facing the Trump administration, intensifying the dramedy between executive actions and judicial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)