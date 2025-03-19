France Voices Concerns Over Turkish Opposition Arrests

France has expressed profound concern following the arrest of Turkish opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu, as stated by the foreign ministry on Wednesday. The development has raised alarms over potential repercussions for the Turkish democracy.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine relayed the ministry's apprehension during a daily online briefing, revealing that they were informed of the arrest of several key figures, including the Istanbul mayor, earlier that morning.

The ministry stressed that such actions are likely to pose significant threats to the democratic framework in Turkey, underscoring international worries about political detention within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)