Zelenskiy Calls on Trump to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia

In a statement made in Helsinki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russian entities that violate sanctions set by the United States.

Zelenskiy made these comments during a talk with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, emphasizing the need for stricter measures against Russia.

He expressed concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking ways to dodge a full ceasefire with Ukraine, a situation that remains tense and unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)