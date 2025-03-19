Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls on Trump to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. President Donald Trump to intensify pressure on Russian entities violating U.S. sanctions. Speaking in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy highlighted concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to evade a complete ceasefire with Ukraine.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:01 IST
  • Ukraine

In a statement made in Helsinki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russian entities that violate sanctions set by the United States.

Zelenskiy made these comments during a talk with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, emphasizing the need for stricter measures against Russia.

He expressed concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking ways to dodge a full ceasefire with Ukraine, a situation that remains tense and unresolved.

