Turmoil in Delhi MCD House: Chaos and Accusations Amid Political Tensions

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House faced significant disruption as councilors from the AAP and BJP engaged in heated clashes, prompting stern criticism from the mayor.

The altercation escalated to the point where members stood on furniture, exchanged slogans, and physically confronted each other. The AAP shouted slogans like ''Gundagardi Nahi Chalega,'' while BJP members retaliated with chants against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the mayor. The Congress also participated, displaying banners demanding respect for the Constitution.

MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi accused BJP councilors of disruptively snatching the microphone from him, claiming ongoing refusal from the opposition to cooperate. Despite the chaos, an essential bill was passed without a budget speech, raising governance process concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)