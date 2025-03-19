Left Menu

Turmoil in Delhi MCD House: Chaos and Accusations Amid Political Tensions

In a heated MCD House session, AAP and BJP councilors clashed, accusing each other and disrupting proceedings. Mayor Mahesh Khichi and AAP's Shagufta Chaudhary highlighted the chaos, with mic snatching and paper tearing. Despite disruptions, a bill was passed without discussion, raising concerns over governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:17 IST
Turmoil in Delhi MCD House: Chaos and Accusations Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House faced significant disruption as councilors from the AAP and BJP engaged in heated clashes, prompting stern criticism from the mayor.

The altercation escalated to the point where members stood on furniture, exchanged slogans, and physically confronted each other. The AAP shouted slogans like ''Gundagardi Nahi Chalega,'' while BJP members retaliated with chants against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the mayor. The Congress also participated, displaying banners demanding respect for the Constitution.

MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi accused BJP councilors of disruptively snatching the microphone from him, claiming ongoing refusal from the opposition to cooperate. Despite the chaos, an essential bill was passed without a budget speech, raising governance process concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025