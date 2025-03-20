Political Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention on corruption charges has ignited protests and drawn international criticism. Accused of aiding a terrorist group, his arrest is viewed as a political move against a strong presidential contender. The situation has affected Turkey's economy, with the lira plummeting to record lows.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, has been detained on charges of corruption and ties to a terrorist group, igniting protests across Turkey and raising concerns over democratic integrity.
Imamoglu's arrest, seen by many as a politically motivated maneuver to stifle dissent, coincides with a dramatic 12% crash in Turkey's lira to an unprecedented low against the dollar, reflecting investor anxiety over governance issues in the country.
International bodies, including Germany, France, and the United States, have condemned the arrest, urging Turkey to uphold citizens' rights. Concurrently, the economic turbulence and political unrest could impact Erdogan's strategy ahead of the next election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
