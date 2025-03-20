Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's detention on corruption charges has ignited protests and drawn international criticism. Accused of aiding a terrorist group, his arrest is viewed as a political move against a strong presidential contender. The situation has affected Turkey's economy, with the lira plummeting to record lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 01:43 IST
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival to President Tayyip Erdogan, has been detained on charges of corruption and ties to a terrorist group, igniting protests across Turkey and raising concerns over democratic integrity.

Imamoglu's arrest, seen by many as a politically motivated maneuver to stifle dissent, coincides with a dramatic 12% crash in Turkey's lira to an unprecedented low against the dollar, reflecting investor anxiety over governance issues in the country.

International bodies, including Germany, France, and the United States, have condemned the arrest, urging Turkey to uphold citizens' rights. Concurrently, the economic turbulence and political unrest could impact Erdogan's strategy ahead of the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025