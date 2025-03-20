Crackdown Intensifies: Turkey Seizes Imamoglu's Company Amid Controversy
The Turkish government has seized Imamoglu Construction, a company co-owned by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, following his detention on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group. The opposition has labeled this move as a 'coup attempt' against a potential presidential candidate.
- Turkey
In a significant development, Turkey has seized a construction company co-owned by the detained Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, confirmed the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office. This action is perceived as part of a larger crackdown by the government.
Imamoglu was detained on Wednesday under charges that include graft and aiding a terrorist organization, which has stirred controversy and strong criticism from the main opposition party. They have described the detention as a 'coup attempt against the next president'.
Late on Wednesday, the prosecutor's office revealed that control of Imamoglu Construction, Trade and Industry was assumed by a criminal court of peace, following financial crime investigation reports. The move marks a heightened tension in Turkey's political landscape.
