Temple Tension: High Court Demolition Delayed Amid Protests
A demolition drive targeting three temples in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, was postponed due to protests led by local MLA Ravinder Singh Negi. The drive was initiated by the Delhi Development Authority under a court directive, but faced backlash, prompting discussions with government officials.
A planned demolition of three temples in Mayur Vihar was halted as protests flared, led by local MLA Ravinder Singh Negi. The Delhi Development Authority, accompanied by police, arrived early Thursday morning to execute the demolition, contrary to the expectations of many residents.
Although the demolition was mandated by the Delhi High Court due to the temples' location on the green belt, the move faced stiff opposition. Emergency talks involved Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, resulting in the postponement of the operation.
At the heart of the controversy is political tension, as opposition leader Atishi slammed the BJP for ordering the demolitions and then backtracking in the face of public outrage. She questioned the transparency of the BJP-led government's actions and demanded answers on the deployment of police and bulldozers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
