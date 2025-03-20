Left Menu

Parliament in Disarray: DMK Delimitation Protest Halts Proceedings

Both houses of India's Parliament were disrupted by DMK MPs protesting against electoral boundary changes. Opposition members wore slogan T-shirts to oppose delimitation, resulting in repeated adjournments. The Speaker requested proper attire, but DMK MPs remained firm, expressing concern about reduced representation for southern states.

India's Parliament witnessed significant disruption due to protests by DMK MPs against proposed electoral boundary changes. The MPs donned T-shirts with slogans to express their opposition to delimitation, leading to multiple adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings multiple times, urging members to adhere to proper dress codes and participate in discussions. The Speaker highlighted the importance of maintaining the House's dignity, while the Chairman sought party leaders' cooperation in resolving the deadlock.

Despite requests, DMK members remained steadfast in their protest, citing the potential decrease in parliamentary representation for southern states if delimitation is based on census data. The MPs refused to change their attire, ready to face suspension if necessary, as discussions on the issue continued to be delayed.

