Tensions Rise in Turkey: Mayor's Arrest Spurs National Protests
Protests surge in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of graft and aiding a terrorist group. The opposition links the detention to President Erdogan's influence, as they vow to support Imamoglu. Demonstrations highlight growing unrest and criticism of Erdogan's governance.
Thousands of protesters in Turkey took to the streets despite a ban on gatherings, expressing outrage over the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. Detained on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group, Imamoglu's arrest is being seen by many as politically motivated, sparking widespread criticism of President Erdogan.
The opposition, led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), strongly condemns the move, labeling it a 'coup attempt' against a prominent rival and accusing Erdogan of trying to undermine electoral prospects. Despite crackdowns on opposition figures, the CHP remains steadfast in its support of Imamoglu, who has been a popular figure, even leading Erdogan in some polls.
The government's response included a ban on gatherings and restrictions on social media, which has not deterred protesters from voicing their dissent. Economic repercussions were also felt, with Turkey's lira depreciating sharply. The situation continues to unfold as tensions between the government and opposition escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
