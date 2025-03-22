Left Menu

Trump's Latest Immigration Crackdown: Temporary Legal Status Revoked

The Trump administration is set to revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown. According to a Federal Register notice, this decision will take effect on April 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:23 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is escalating its immigration crackdown by revoking the temporary legal status of 530,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This development was announced via a Federal Register notice on Friday.

The decision, expected to take effect on April 24, puts at risk those residing in the U.S. under a temporary legal status, adding to the administration's assertive immigration policies.

This move marks the latest effort in President Trump's ongoing strategy to tighten U.S. immigration controls, affecting thousands of people from affected nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

