Tension Mounts Over Bhindranwale Posters in Himachal
The Anti-Terrorist Front of India condemns the posting of Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's images on Himachal Pradesh buses and demands legal action. The group views these acts as a deliberate attempt to incite Hindu-Sikh tensions. Steps were taken to replace the images with 'Bharat Mata' posters.
The Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) expressed strong disapproval over the recent placement of posters depicting slain Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on Himachal Pradesh government buses. The ATFI has called for legislation to prosecute individuals circulating these images under sedition charges.
During a press conference, ATFI National President Viresh Shandilya stated that the acts are part of a calculated conspiracy to fuel discord between the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, particularly among Hindu and Sikh communities. Bhindranwale, he noted, was responsible for the death of approximately 80 Indian Army personnel in 1984 operations.
Following the press briefing, ATFI members replaced the controversial posters with images of 'Bharat Mata' on Punjab Roadways buses in Shimla, aiming to restore communal harmony.
