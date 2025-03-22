Left Menu

Tension Mounts Over Bhindranwale Posters in Himachal

The Anti-Terrorist Front of India condemns the posting of Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's images on Himachal Pradesh buses and demands legal action. The group views these acts as a deliberate attempt to incite Hindu-Sikh tensions. Steps were taken to replace the images with 'Bharat Mata' posters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:19 IST
Tension Mounts Over Bhindranwale Posters in Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) expressed strong disapproval over the recent placement of posters depicting slain Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on Himachal Pradesh government buses. The ATFI has called for legislation to prosecute individuals circulating these images under sedition charges.

During a press conference, ATFI National President Viresh Shandilya stated that the acts are part of a calculated conspiracy to fuel discord between the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, particularly among Hindu and Sikh communities. Bhindranwale, he noted, was responsible for the death of approximately 80 Indian Army personnel in 1984 operations.

Following the press briefing, ATFI members replaced the controversial posters with images of 'Bharat Mata' on Punjab Roadways buses in Shimla, aiming to restore communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025