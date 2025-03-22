Viksit Delhi Budget 2025: A People's Plan for Empowerment

The BJP government has unveiled the 'Viksit Delhi Budget' for fiscal year 2025-26, with an emphasis on women empowerment, educational and health advancements, improved infrastructure, and tackling issues like pollution and waterlogging, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Scheduled for debate from March 24 to 28, the upcoming Delhi Assembly budget session will feature the presentation of the budget on March 25. The government has engaged with diverse societal segments, including professionals, receiving over 10,000 suggestions via email and WhatsApp.

The budget aims to reflect Delhi's populace's needs, ensuring employment growth and aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Delhi,' showcasing an inclusive approach by incorporating feedback from women, academicians, traders, and other community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)