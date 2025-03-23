Protests Erupt in Israel Amid Political Turmoil and Controversial Dismissals

In a wave of unrest, Israeli streets filled with protesters for the sixth consecutive day as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet took bold steps against perceived adversaries within the government. The demonstrations, swelling upon the backdrop of ongoing concerns for hostages in Gaza, saw tens of thousands converge in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and a no confidence vote against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara catalyzed the protests. Amidst this, Justice Minister Yariv Levin called for Baharav-Miara to step down, stating a critical dissonance hinders collaboration between the government and its chief legal counsel.

These actions have sparked accusations of Netanyahu's administration eroding democratic institutions. Concurrently, frustrations grow among families of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza. Detractors argue that the government's legal maneuvers threaten Israeli democracy, echoing earlier protests against judicial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)