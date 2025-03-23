Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Israel Amid Political Turmoil and Controversial Dismissals

Thousands of Israelis have protested for a sixth day following no confidence votes against key officials and the sacking of intelligence chief Ronen Bar. Prime Minister Netanyahu's government faces accusations of undermining democracy amid ongoing conflicts and hostages still held in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:55 IST
Protests Erupt in Israel Amid Political Turmoil and Controversial Dismissals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of unrest, Israeli streets filled with protesters for the sixth consecutive day as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet took bold steps against perceived adversaries within the government. The demonstrations, swelling upon the backdrop of ongoing concerns for hostages in Gaza, saw tens of thousands converge in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and a no confidence vote against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara catalyzed the protests. Amidst this, Justice Minister Yariv Levin called for Baharav-Miara to step down, stating a critical dissonance hinders collaboration between the government and its chief legal counsel.

These actions have sparked accusations of Netanyahu's administration eroding democratic institutions. Concurrently, frustrations grow among families of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza. Detractors argue that the government's legal maneuvers threaten Israeli democracy, echoing earlier protests against judicial reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025