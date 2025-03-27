Tensions Flare as US-Greenland Visit Sparks Protests Amid Trump's Plans

Tensions escalated between the United States and Denmark over a planned visit to Greenland, which had initially included a high-profile dog-sled race. Copenhagen criticized the move as undue pressure amid President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the island.

Following objections, including protests from Greenlanders, the U.S. altered its plans, restricting the delegation's visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik. This adjustment marked a de-escalation, according to Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Greenlanders strongly opposed becoming part of the United States, staging protests during the visit. The change in plans was seen as a relief, yet the controversy highlighted concerns over American influence in the region. The strategic significance of Greenland, important for U.S. military interests, remains a contentious issue.

