Productive Call: Trump and Carney's Future Plans
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a productive phone conversation, agreeing on various topics. They plan to meet after Canada's upcoming election to discuss politics, business, and other important issues, as revealed by Trump on Truth Social.
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump reported a highly productive phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to Trump's statement, both leaders found common ground on several matters.
The conversation sets the stage for an upcoming meeting, scheduled to take place after Canada's impending electoral process, where they plan to delve into discussions surrounding politics and business.
The announcement was made via Trump's post on Truth Social, indicating a cooperative effort to address key issues affecting both nations.
