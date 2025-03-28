Productive Call: Trump and Carney's Future Plans

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump reported a highly productive phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to Trump's statement, both leaders found common ground on several matters.

The conversation sets the stage for an upcoming meeting, scheduled to take place after Canada's impending electoral process, where they plan to delve into discussions surrounding politics and business.

The announcement was made via Trump's post on Truth Social, indicating a cooperative effort to address key issues affecting both nations.

