Trump's Control over Federal Labor Boards Intensifies

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily permitted Donald Trump to remove Democratic members from two key federal labor boards, marking a significant legal victory for the former president. The decision by the District of Columbia Circuit allows Trump to continue efforts to align independent federal agencies more closely with his administration.

The court's ruling pauses the decisions made by earlier judges, which deemed Trump's removal of Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board as unlawful. This pause will remain in effect as the Justice Department pursues its appeals.

With the absence of Wilcox and Harris, both the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board lack the necessary quorum to operate effectively, potentially paralyzing the functions of these bodies. The ruling showcases the ongoing struggle over the influence of independent federal bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)