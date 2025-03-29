Unrest in Kathmandu: Former King Fined over Pro-Monarchy Protests

Former Nepalese King Gyanendra Shah faces a fine from Kathmandu's local government after pro-monarchy protests resulted in significant damage to public property. The civic body issued the fine following demonstrations that erupted in violence, leaving two dead and over a hundred injured.

The protests, which occurred in the Tinkune-Baneshwor area of Kathmandu, saw demonstrators attacking political offices, setting vehicles on fire, and looting shops. These events prompted Kathmandu Metropolitan City to demand compensation of NPR 793,000 from Shah, who had called for the public demonstrations.

Pro-monarchist activities have gained momentum since February, as Shah continued to push for the reinstatement of Nepal's monarchy. Civil society leaders criticized Shah's political involvement, warning it could undermine national unity and stability.

